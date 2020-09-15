Infant Carmyn Monae Pettus
June 26, 2020 - September 9, 2020
Graveside service for Carmyn Pettus, 2 months, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 East Sanford Avenue, AL 36830.
Infant Pettus, who passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at home in Opelika, AL, was born June 26, 2020 in Lee County, Alabama.
Survivors include: her parents, Cordarian Pettus and Quanisha Moore both of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Jocelyn Pettus and Zyterriah Grigsby both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Carson Pettus of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Chris (Nicole) Lockhart of Opelika, AL and Gail Moore (Adam) Cobb of Notasulga, AL; paternal grandparents, Wendy (Willie) Pettus and Lorenza (LaKesha) Finley all of Opelika, AL; great-grandparents, Mary Shipman of Atlanta, GA, Christine Milner, Bernice Finley and Gloria (Larry) Davis all of Opelika, AL; great-great-grandfather, John Henry Finley of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.