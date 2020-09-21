1/1
Cecil Whatley
1951 - 2020
Cecil Whatley

Graveside service for Mr. Cecil Whatley, 69, of Opelika, AL will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm from Zion At The Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery. Rev. Isaac Nunn will officiate.

Mr. Whatley passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. He was a 1971 graduate of Beauregard High School.

Public viewing will be held Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

He survived by: a loving companion, Ruby Ogletree of Opelika, AL; one daughter, Tenika Ogletree of Opelika, AL; two stepdaughters, Elaine (Gary) Gunn of Opelika, AL and Marilyn (Curtis) Thomas of Beauregard; six grandchildren, Jaylen Moore, Layla Moore, Samiya Gunn, Jamarcus Oliver, Kanecia Tolbert and Kentavious Tolbert; four siblings, Shirley (Willie) Watson of Auburn, AL, Cheryl Peay and Willie Whatley both of Opelika, AL and Mary (Billy) Johnson of Pascagoula, MS; a brother-in-law, Bernard Wade of Natchez, LA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Zion At The Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
334-745-6473
