Claude Hollis Woodall
Claude Hollis Woodall

March 29, 1943 - September 20, 2020

Claude Hollis Woodall a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 77.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:30 pm with the funeral service at 2:30 pm at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ronald Sumner officiating. Burial will be at Kaylor Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.

Mr. Woodall is preceded in death by his stepson Jason Robert Ray. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sharon Woodall; children Dewana Kay Woodall Overton (Roy), Kimberly Sue Woodall Beck (Michael), Claude Hollis Woodall II (Lindsey), Adam Benjamin Woodall; step-son Kevin Brian Ray; grandchildren Christopher Michael Woodall, Timothy Wayne Overton (Diane), Kristina Michelle Overton Ready (Ben), Michael Ray Beck (Lauren), Justin Hayes Beck, Hailey Noelle Woodall, Hannah Faith Woodall; step-grandchildren Brittany Cheyanne Ray, Reagan Lee Ray, Jolie Tucker, Abbi Thompson; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Becky Wright, Steve Woodall, and Donna Anglin.

Gassett Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC

Wetumpka, AL 334-567-8433

Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 22, 2020.
