1/1
Deacon Dexter Simpson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dexter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC Dexter Simpson

September 29, 1956 - September 14, 2020

Graveside service for Dexter Simpson, 63, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 pm (EST), Monday, September 21, 2020, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856, Reverend Elijah Lamar will officiate.

SFC Simpson, who passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 29, 1956 in Columbus, Georgia.

Public viewing for Mr. Simpson will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. (EST)

Dexter graduated from Beauregard High School Class of 1974. He served his country in the United States Army and in the Alabama Army National Guard for over twenty-two years. He was employed with Jag Trucking Company. He enjoyed working in his yard, in his shop and going to drag car racing.

Survivors include: a loving and devoted wife, Janice Simpson of Salem, AL; three daughters, Tiffany (Roy) Doolittle of Opelika, AL, Crystal (Douglas) Stephens of Gardendale, AL and Stephanie Simpson of Salem, AL; four grandchildren, Janeisa Doolittle, Bryce Stephens, Jaleigha Doolittle and Bryan Stephens; one brother, Randy (Shelia) Simpson of Salem, AL; five aunts, Lula (Leroy) Toliver of Dallas, TX, Rosenell Hodge of Salem, AL, Margie Fears, Mavis Melton, and Armetta Johnson all of Opelika, AL; three uncles, Major Simpson, Lonnie (Julia) Simpson both of Salem, AL and Joe Johnson of Phenix City, AL; one sister-in-law, Darlene (Larry) Favor of Montgomery, AL; two nephews, Frederick Lewis of Sandy Springs, GA and Tyree Simpson of Salem, AL; five nieces, Tameka (Terrance) Johnson, Daphne Simpson both of Salem, AL, Courtney (Josh) McGhee, Brandi Simpson both of Phenix City, AL and Ashley Simpson of Columbus, GA; a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-6583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved