1/
Elmer Donald Lee Sheppard
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer Donald Lee Sheppard

November 4, 1951 - September 17, 2020

Elmer Donald Lee Sheppard of Opelika was born in Louisiana to the late Elmer James Lee Shephard and Mary Katherine Aucoin on November 4, 1951 and passed away at his home on September 17, 2020. He was 68 years old.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Allen Ulmer and daughter-in-law, Chrissy Bell.

He is survived by wife, Ruth Maria; children, Tiffiney Simpson (Timothy), Mitchell Sheppard (Tere); grandchildren, SGT. Christopher Simpson (Britnee), Carleigh Frazier (Evan), Cerigan Kraemer (Brandon), Kaleb Arington, Allison Ulmer; great grandchildren, Caeden Simpson,Gianes Simpson, Gracie Mae Simpson, Anneliese Frazier, Alexander Frazier, McKenleigh Kraemer; sisters, Mary Freeman (Robert), Kathy Aucoin; brothers, David Lee Aucoin (Ann); Kenneth Wayne Aucoin (Melaine).

Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:45 p.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredericks Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36801
334-745-4667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fredericks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved