Harry "Bro Carter" CarterGraveside service for Mr. Harry Carter, 95, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Chaplin James Q. Smith will officiate.Mr. Carter passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Bethany House. He was a US Army Veteran.Public viewing will be held Sunday from 4-6 pm.He is survived by: two daughters, Mary Louise Wright of Columbia, MD and Angie (Daniel ) Wright of Auburn, AL; two step-daughters, Sharon Buchannon and Kewanna Buchannon both of Opelika, AL; one son, Bill (Eliza) Maddox of Auburn, AL; one step-son, Cederick (Dominque) Buchannon of Douglasville, GA; five children he loved and nurtured, Shanikia (Eric) Moore of Opelika, AL, Karetha Buchannon of Auburn, AL, Jessica Buchannon and Montavious Buchannon both of Opelika, AL, and Jamon (Emmberle) Thomas of Dallas, TX; two sisters-in-law, Betty Pitts of Opelika, AL and Bernice Hill of Auburn, AL; one brother-in-law, Joseph Webb of Auburn, AL; three nephews, Ervin Cartlidge of Auburn, AL, Tommy (Toni) Cartlidge of Opelika, AL and Curtis Cartlidge of Norfolk, VA; a life long friend, A.C. (Marjorie) Wright of Auburn, AL; two caring caregivers, Shaquetta Sanders and Arnita Harvey both of Opelika, AL; a host of special grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends.