James Warren Kicker, Sr.March 23, 1922 - September 17, 2020James Warren Kicker, Sr. was born March 23, 1922 in Birmingham, AL to Croel Newton Kicker, Sr., and Carrie Richard Marion (Moran).He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Greer, of Auburn, AL; his son, James "Jimmie" Warren Kicker, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Decatur, AL; his daughter, Julie Allison Kicker of Phoenix, AZ, and Auburn, AL; Two grandchildren, Lt. Col. Jennifer Kicker of Washington, DC, and Major Patrick Kicker of Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX.Mr. Kicker was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers William Walton Kicker, and Croel Newton Kicker, Jr.Mr. Kicker was born, and raised in Birmingham. Upon the completion of his WWII service, as part of the 29th Infantry, (where he stormed the beaches of Normandy), Mr. Kicker went on to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now known as Auburn University, and was the Lt. Commander of Beta Theta, Sigma Nu. Mr. Kicker graduated from the class of 1948 with a Bachelor of Science. Upon his graduation, he went on to work at Dunn & Bradstreet for over 40 years, retiring in 1989. Following his retirement, Mr. Kicker, and his "bride", as he lovingly called Barbara, went on to travel extensively, following the teams of Auburn University about the country, and spoke of those times fondly.Until recently, you would see Mr. Kicker in his Auburn finest at AU basketball games (men and womens), football games, volleyball, and more. He always had a smile on his face when he spoke to you. He loved his family dearly, which was evident to those that got to know him. He will be dearly missed.A private family graveside will be held at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.