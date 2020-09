Jessie R. Haynie, Jr.February 10, 1949 - September 17, 2020Jessie R. Haynie, Jr. of Opelika, passed away at his home on September 17, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ruth Haynie, Sr.; brothers, Charles Haynie and Donald Wayne Haynie; sister, Dorothy Ann Neal.Jessie is survived by his children, Angela (Robert) Langford, Randy (Amie) Haynie, and Brandi Wilkerson; 5 grandchildren; sister, Nora (T.J.) Hales as well as several nieces and nephews.Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carrville Cemetery (420 North Mckenzie Street Tallassee, AL. 36078) at 10:00 am with Reverend Ricky Thomaston officiating.