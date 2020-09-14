1/
Larry Brobeck Lunsford
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Brobeck Lunsford

December 4, 1940 - September 12, 2020

Larry Brobeck Lunsford passed away September 12, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. He was born on December 4, 1940 in Johnson City, Tennessee to L. E. Lunsford, Sr. and Sue Godsey Lunsford.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Ginnie Y. Lunsford; son, Scott Lunsford; brother, L. E. Lunsford, Jr. (Aronda); sister, Sammie Entrekin (Mickey) both of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a number of nieces.

Larry worked in the retail most of his life at both Gayfers and Lowe's.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 am CST at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society, Food Bank of East Alabama, or the Bethany House of Auburn, Al.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing. www.frederickdean.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Town Creek Cemete
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved