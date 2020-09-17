1/1
Laura Amelia McMillan Brice
1946 - 2020
Laura M. Brice

July 31, 1946 - September 3, 2020

Laura Amelia McMillan Brice, formerly of Longview, TX; Smiths Station, AL; and Columbus, GA; passed away on the evening of September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Austin, TX. She was born in Mobile, AL on July 31,1946, the daughter of James D. and Lorena Ivey McMillan.

She is survived by her husband Steve of Longview, TX; her son Lawson (Gretchen), her daughter Caroline DuPuy (Paul) and grandchildren Turner, Tait, Ivey, and Hooper Brice and Gus and Sissie DuPuy, all of Austin, TX. Also surviving are sisters Marty Mehta (Dileep) of Atlanta, GA and Carol Holder (Donnie) of Montgomery, AL.

A family memorial service was held at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin on Monday, September 7, 2020. Please see a full obituary at www.wcfish.com

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home

3125 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 512-452-8811

Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 17, 2020.
