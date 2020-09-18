1/1
Laura Slaughter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Slaughter

Graveside service for Mrs. Laura Slaughter, 78, a resident of Jamestown, NY and formally of Opelika, AL, was held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Troy Clark will officiate.

Mrs. Slaughter passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Jamestown, NY.

She is survived by: three sons, Eddie Slaughter (Tammy Marks) of Jamestown, NY, Robert (Terri Lynn) Slaughter of Opelika, AL and Gerald Slaughter (Lorena Berry) of Jamestown, NY; one daughter, Patricia Jones of Stillwater, OK; four sisters, Catherine Torbert, , Ella Clark and Helen (Walter) Preston all of Opelika, AL and Lavonia (Charlie) France of Auburn, AL several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
334-745-6473
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson & Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved