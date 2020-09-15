1/
Lois Elizabeth Fuller Pitchford
Lois Elizabeth Fuller Pitchford

May 18, 1941 - September 14, 2020

Lois Elizabeth Fuller Pitchford of Opelika, was born in Dadeville, Alabama on May 18, 1941 and passed away at Bethany House on Sept. 14, 2020. She was 79 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Curtis Pitchford.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth W. Pitchford (Betty), Steven Pitchford (Linda), Lori Ann Williams (Cody), Dennis Pitchford (Melissa); 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Janet Fuller Baker as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery at 2:00 pm.


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredericks Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36801
334-745-4667
