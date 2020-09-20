1/
Loutishia Johnson Allred
1928 - 2020
Loutishia Johnson Allred

April 27, 1928 - September 18, 2020

Mrs. Loutishia Johnson Allred, 92 of Opelika, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn.

A graveside service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm until 1:30 pm. Reverend John Dale Rector will be officiating.

Mrs. Allred had been a resident of Opelika for 54 years. She ran a home daycare for 36 years helping many families with the care of their children.

Mrs. Allred is survived by her daughter Karen Land (Otto) of Opelika; son, Darryl Allred of Opelika; grandchildren: Heather Hughes (Jeff), and Abigail Land; nieces: Ashley Smith (Mark), Rheba Jackson, and Paula; nephew, Danny Cooper (Elaine).


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Garden Hills Cemetery
