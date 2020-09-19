Matt was an endearing combination of humor, kindness, loyalty, and humility that brought laughter and joy to those around him. His friendship is an enduring blessing for our family and to our many friends who in turn became his friends because he was so easy to love. We are heartbroken at his passing, yet thankful for the time we had with him. Surely, we will meet again, share stories, and laugh until the wee hours just like old times.

Ravi Raju

Friend