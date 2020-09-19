1/
Matthew Lane "Matt" McKinney
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew "Matt" Lane McKinney

January 5, 1971 - September 16, 2020

Matthew "Matt" McKinney, 49, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. Matt is survived by his parents, Dr. Tony and Jeanne McKinney; sisters: Kim (Paul) Reid of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Katy (Eric) Crane of Roswell, GA; nieces and nephews: Katheryn (Garrett) Dagostin, Paul Reid III, Donovan Crane, and Stella Crane.

Matt was born in Beaufort, SC, but spent his childhood in Talladega, AL. After graduating from The Donoho School in Anniston, AL, he attended Auburn University where he completed a Master's program in Computer Engineering. He ultimately worked as a Senior Software Engineer for General Dynamics.

Matt loved all things Auburn, Lake Martin, grilling, tailgating, and doting on his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 19 at Lafayette City Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lafayette City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 18, 2020
Matt was an endearing combination of humor, kindness, loyalty, and humility that brought laughter and joy to those around him. His friendship is an enduring blessing for our family and to our many friends who in turn became his friends because he was so easy to love. We are heartbroken at his passing, yet thankful for the time we had with him. Surely, we will meet again, share stories, and laugh until the wee hours just like old times.
Ravi Raju
Friend
September 18, 2020
What a special man Matt was to his Mother and Father. Love of Family and or corse Auburn is what I remember and of and Matt's big sweet grin.
Janeen Irvin
Friend
September 18, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Janeen Irvin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved