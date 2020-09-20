Nancy R. Robinson



April 7, 1954 - September 15, 2020



Nancy Alice Robbins Robinson, 66 of Huntsville, Alabama passed at home after a long battle with cancer. Born April 7th, 1954 in Tupelo, MS, Nancy grew up in Huntsville and went on to graduate from Auburn University with an advanced degree in landscape design. Her life was marked by her passion, patience, and empathy. She had a profound and earnest love for people, animals, and the environment. She gave generously of her time, energy, and money to many causes. The humane society was one her favorite organizations and spending time with the animals there brought her so much happiness. Her love of the environment led her to "recycle" her body and have it donated to UAB for scientific research. Through her work at Auburn and UAH she was able to touch the lives of many foreign students studying life sciences in Alabama.



Of all her achievements she was most proud of her family. This included friends she had kept since her childhood. She was happiest when her family was together. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 48 years Harold "Hotrod" Robinson, as well as her two children, Lindsey and Bruce. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date so as to include all those who loved her. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the humane society or to a local environmental organization.



