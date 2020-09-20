Patsy Jo "Pat" Hussie AlfordDecember 2, 1949 - September 16, 2020Graveside service for Patsy Alford, 70, of Lanett, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (EST), Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, AL 36852, Reverend Arthur Thomas will officiate.Mrs. Alford, who passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 2, 1949 in Newnan, Georgia.Public viewing for Mrs. Alford will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST)Survivors include: a devoted husband, Willie J. Alford, Jr. of Lanett, AL; two sons, Alvin Bernard (Kawetta) Alford of Shorter, AL and Patrick Alford of Lanett, AL; three grandchildren, Demond Bentley, Edwina Bentley and Brittany Bentley all of Shorter, AL; three great-grandchildren, Z'america Bentley, David Bentley and Grantasia Jackson all of Shorter, AL; five brothers, Calvin (Rise) Russell of Colorado Springs, CO, Ronald (Michelle) Russell, JD (Jeanette) Hussie, Arthur Lee (Shirley) Hussie and Willie Lee (Pennie) Hussie all of Newnan, GA; two brothers-in-law, Herbey Alford of Lanett, AL and Tommie Lee Alford of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.