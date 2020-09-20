1/1
Patsy Jo Hussie (Pat) Alford
1949 - 2020
Patsy Jo "Pat" Hussie Alford

December 2, 1949 - September 16, 2020

Graveside service for Patsy Alford, 70, of Lanett, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (EST), Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, AL 36852, Reverend Arthur Thomas will officiate.

Mrs. Alford, who passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 2, 1949 in Newnan, Georgia.

Public viewing for Mrs. Alford will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST)

Survivors include: a devoted husband, Willie J. Alford, Jr. of Lanett, AL; two sons, Alvin Bernard (Kawetta) Alford of Shorter, AL and Patrick Alford of Lanett, AL; three grandchildren, Demond Bentley, Edwina Bentley and Brittany Bentley all of Shorter, AL; three great-grandchildren, Z'america Bentley, David Bentley and Grantasia Jackson all of Shorter, AL; five brothers, Calvin (Rise) Russell of Colorado Springs, CO, Ronald (Michelle) Russell, JD (Jeanette) Hussie, Arthur Lee (Shirley) Hussie and Willie Lee (Pennie) Hussie all of Newnan, GA; two brothers-in-law, Herbey Alford of Lanett, AL and Tommie Lee Alford of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-6583
