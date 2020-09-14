1/1
Sandra Eileen Mann "Sandy" Brown
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Eileen Mann Brown

September 15, 1966 - September 13, 2020

Sandra "Sandy" Eileen Mann Brown, 53 of Opelika, Alabama, was born September 15, 1966, and died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Sandy died peacefully at home on September 13 with her family, her husband Ricky Scott Brown and their two sons Jacob Ellington Brown, 16 years old, and Patton Mann Brown, 14 years old.

Sandy touched the lives of many young people and other horse lovers through her Sandy's Stables, a large area that included a large stable for her own horses, boarding horses and trails and riding ring where she gave lessons and held camps. Sandy attended Lee-Scott Academy and Opelika High School where she graduated in 1985. She attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She graduated from Auburn University in 1995 in Early Education. She served as a Tigerette for the Auburn University Athletics Department.

Sandy is preceded in death by her father George Patton Mann of Opelika, her grandfather Dr. A.O. Yoe of Talladega, her grandparents George Callaway Mann and Rosemary Patton Mann of Opelika, and her father's two sisters Madeline Mann and Gloria Askew of Opelika.

She is survived by her grandmother Marian Nash Yoe (fondly known as "Mie Mie"), Talladega, her mother Lucretia Yoe Mann of Opelika, her sister LuAnn Mann of Fresno, California, and her brother George Earl Mann (Caroline) of Auburn and their three children Rosemary Cook Mann, George Thompson Mann and Sarah Cosby Mann.

She is also survived by her mother's sister and two brothers, Sandra (Charles) White of Rome, Ga., Alan Yoe (Amber) of Opelika and Dan Yoe of Birmingham. Including many first cousins that were more like siblings.

A small family Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

To honor Sandy's love and commitment to caring for children and their families through horses, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Storybook Farms in memory of Sandy Mann Brown either through the website at www.hopeonhorseback.org or by mail at 300 Cusseta Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved