Mr. Willie Crate Barnes, Sr.
February 28, 1945 - September 6, 2020
Mr. Willie Crate Barnes, Sr.,75, of Montgomery (formerly of Chambers County) died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Lovell Martin officiating.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his two devoted children: Regina Barnes-Madison and Willie"Duke" Barnes, Jr.; his son-in-law: Dexter Madison; four sisters: Pauline Harris, Anne (David) Dykes, Ella (RC) Pryor and Alphea (Vonza) Barnes; three brothers: Winston (Verna) Barnes, Lee (Mary) Barnes and Oliver (Linda) Barnes, one granddaughter; two grandsons: two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.