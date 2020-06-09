MacKiser
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARLY - Mac Kiser was born on June 17, 1926, in Brady, Texas, the second oldest of eleven children born to George Ross and Myrtle Lillian Adams Kiser. In 1943, at the age of 17, Mac joined the U. S. Navy to serve his country during World War II.

On June 11, 1948, Mac married Joyce Bernice Duffy in Andrews, Texas. Mac worked in the oilfield over 48 years in and around Crane and Odessa before retiring. He resided for the last 12 years in the Owens community in Brown County.

Mac is survived by his children, Charles and Nancy Curtis of Henderson, Loretta Bronstein of May, and Jackie and Maria Kiser of Corpus Christi. Three stepsons Tony Mathews of Austin, Bryan and Loretta Thompson of Early, and Joey Horton of Waxahachie, fifteen grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. And eight brothers and sisters, Lola Pounders of Gallatin, TN, Eula Tomlinson of Hamlin, J.D. Kiser of Jasper, Stella Leamons of Pflugerville, Lloyd Kiser, Dorothy Baker, Melvin Kiser and Nell Jones all of Odessa, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Mac in death are both his parents, George and Myrtle Kiser, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Nelta Kiser, B J and Connie Kiser, wife, Bernice, a granddaughter Tammy Suzanne Noland, and a son-in-law Ely Bronstein.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10th 6 pm to 8 pm at the Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10 am at the Heartland Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 pm at Fairmont Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the Kiser family at heartlandfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
(325) 646-9424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved