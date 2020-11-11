ODESSA - AC Brewer, 93, of Odessa, Texas passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. AC was born in Merkel, Texas to Raymond and Lola Brewer on July 28, 1927. He graduated from Mattson High School. AC married Freddye Kendrick on August 3, 1950 in Haskell, Texas. He later graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 1952. Later that same year he began working for Continental Emsco as a pump specialist and was there until he retired. AC was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy, where he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Good Conduct Medal. He was a former volunteer in the auxiliary at Medical Center Hospital and a long-time deacon at Crescent Park Baptist Church. AC is preceded in death by his wife, Freddye Brewer; parents, Raymond and Lola Brewer; brother, Johnny Brewer; and sister, Venice Elmore. AC is survived by daughters, Debbie Webb and husband John, Leisa Everett and husband Rick; granddaughter, Jessica Bates; and sister, Brenda Summers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Midland and Odessa. Special thanks to Hospice of Midland-Odessa for their kindness and support. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
