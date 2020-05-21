Adam Aldaz (Adan) Hignojos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA, TX - Adam (Adan) Aldaz Hignojos was born in October 17, 1938 in Toyah, Texas and passed away on May 17, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Adam was married to his loving wife Rosa L. Hignojos for 58 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and telling family stories. He was full of life, always cheerful and loved to make everyone laugh. He also enjoyed the outdoors and gardened in his free time. He worked in the Oilfield Industry before retiring.

He is preceded in death by mother and father, Leonora Hignojos and Angel Hignojos; Wife Rosa L Hignojos; Brother Richardo Hignojos; Sister Isidra Franco; Granddaughter Ashley Hignojos; Sister Francisco Villabos; Brother Benito Hignojos; Sister Eloisa Orona.

He is survived by Sons, Larry Rodriguez (wife Shelly of Bakersfield, CA) and David Hignojos (wife Paula Sanchez of Odessa, TX); Daughters Janet Hignojos of Odessa, TX, Nancy Rangel of Odessa, TX, and Sandra Hignojos of Odessa, TX; Brothers Alfredo Hignojos (wife Rosa G. of Odessa, TX); Sisters Elva Segovia of Kermit, TX and Elvida Villescas of San Antonio, TX as well as 18 grand-children, 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A Visitation will be held from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Odessa Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holy Redeemer with a Graveside to follow at Ector County Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved