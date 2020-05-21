ODESSA, TX - Adam (Adan) Aldaz Hignojos was born in October 17, 1938 in Toyah, Texas and passed away on May 17, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Adam was married to his loving wife Rosa L. Hignojos for 58 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and telling family stories. He was full of life, always cheerful and loved to make everyone laugh. He also enjoyed the outdoors and gardened in his free time. He worked in the Oilfield Industry before retiring.He is preceded in death by mother and father, Leonora Hignojos and Angel Hignojos; Wife Rosa L Hignojos; Brother Richardo Hignojos; Sister Isidra Franco; Granddaughter Ashley Hignojos; Sister Francisco Villabos; Brother Benito Hignojos; Sister Eloisa Orona.He is survived by Sons, Larry Rodriguez (wife Shelly of Bakersfield, CA) and David Hignojos (wife Paula Sanchez of Odessa, TX); Daughters Janet Hignojos of Odessa, TX, Nancy Rangel of Odessa, TX, and Sandra Hignojos of Odessa, TX; Brothers Alfredo Hignojos (wife Rosa G. of Odessa, TX); Sisters Elva Segovia of Kermit, TX and Elvida Villescas of San Antonio, TX as well as 18 grand-children, 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.A Visitation will be held from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Odessa Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holy Redeemer with a Graveside to follow at Ector County Cemetery.