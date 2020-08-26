1/1
Adam Ceniceros
1953 - 2020
ODESSA - Adam Ceniceros, 66, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church with Jim Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Adam was born on November 9, 1953 in Fabens, Texas. He married Beatrice Tijerina on November 13, 1972. He was a loving husband and father of two beautiful daughters, Marsha and Jenifer. Adam graduated from Ector High School as salutatorian in 1973. He was a butcher and market manager for over 30 years; also, a man of many trades who worked for various companies. Adam was a very loving, generous, and caring man - if you asked, he would definitely give you the shirt off his back. He knew no stranger and was very compassionate no matter what the situation was, no task was too big or too small. Those who truly knew him, knew he was generous beyond belief and had a huge heart. Adam was very competitive in sports, he loved fishing, camping, bowling, basketball - any sports really. He was extremely family oriented, he loved his wife, daughters, granddaughters, great grandsons, parents, all his siblings, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many friends, coworkers, and most of all, the Lord. Adam is survived by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Ceniceros; 2 daughters, Marsha and Jenifer Ceniceros; 5 granddaughters, Maddie, Maci, Belle, Brianna (Gabriel), and Maryjane (Ypolito); 5 great grandsons, Christian, Landon, Conner, Easton, Alejandro; siblings, Nati Natividad, Eva Pena, Florencia Suarez, Raul Ceniceros, Sara Velasquez, Maggie Ramirez, Corina Rodriguez, and Rachel Shoemaker. Adam is preceded in death by Pablo and Antonia Ceniceros, Naomi Andrade, Juan Ceniceros, and Lucy Chavez. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Baeza, Armando Acosta, Jeremy Delao, Marcos Tijerina, Landon Cruz, Jonas Suarez, Adam Gonzales, Rafael Falcon II, and Justin Chapman. The family of Adam Ceniceros wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dar, staff at ORMC, niece Tona Scott, and nurses, Lauren, Mary, Marco and Joel. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. A tribute video will be available on the website as well.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
