ODESSA - Adan "Blue" Nunez Contreras Jr. 50, of Odessa, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 peacefully at his residence. Adan is survived by parents, Adan Sr. and Gloria Contreras of Odessa, Texas. Spouse, Blanca Casas
his children, Christopher Contreras, Chelsea Contreras, Brandon Contreras, Aaron Contreras, Bryan Contreras all of Odessa, Texas. His siblings, Elaine Trevino (Rafael) and Dina Rangel (Marko) of Odessa, Texas. His three grandchildren, Anzel, Aiden, and Adalee Contreras of Odessa, Texas. Adan is preceded in death by grandfather Mike Martinez Sr., tia Lupe Nunez and cousin Pedro Martinez Jr.
Pallbearers: Marko Rangel Sr., Marko Rangel Jr., Ector Baca Jr., Randy Martinez, Rufus Martinez, Marcus Contreras.
Adan "Blue" Nunez Contreras Jr. was born on July 28, 1969 to Adan and Gloria Contreras. Adan worked as a CNC Machinist at H&S Valve for 19 years. Adan was a loving, caring man, he loved to watch his Dallas Cowboys, loved family gatherings, he was always the center of attention and would brighten up any room. One of his favorite hobbies was working on his cars. Public viewing will be Monday, September 30th from 9:00 am - 7:00 pm held at Frank W. Wilson funeral home with rosary services starting at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be October 1st at 1:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
We would like to thank Hospice of Odessa, his caring nurse Viola, for the care and the prayers she gave to Adan. A special thank you to Loudres Ornelas for taking care of and being there for Adan and his family. Lastly, we would like to thank Les Littlejohn for all your help, our family can't thank you enough.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 29, 2019