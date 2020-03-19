|
ODESSA - Adela Villarreal passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born on August 24, 1947 in Candelaria, Texas to Ramon and Christina Barragan. She loved gardening and spending time outside with her dog, pinto and the many turtles she had. She loved collecting rocks from the many places she would visit. Adela loved taking care of not only all her grandkids but many other kids that all called her Mom. Mom always welcomed you to her home with fresh tortillas and chile. You could see her love for roosters with her vast collection.
She is survived by her daughters Lupe Dutchover, Husband Greg, Melinda Galindo, Nelda Chacon, and son Steven Galindo, Wife Monica. Grandchildren Anthony Michael Juarez, Justine Marie Galindo, Gregory Dutchover , Daniele Adelita Dutchover, Juan Lucas Galindo ,Michael Jordan Dutchover, Jazlyn Alexandra Galindo, Jenelle Isabella Galindo, Jeremiah Juan Ybarra ,and great grandchildren Addyson Juarez, Jaedyn J Galindo. Brothers Lino Barragan, Efrain Barragan and wife Connie, Ervey Barragan and wife Chavela, Luis Barragan and wife Alicia, Rod Barragan and wife Maria, and Armando Barragan and wife Maria, and sister Ermila Escontrias
Adela is proceeded by her first husband Juan S Galindo as well as her second husband Jesus I. Villarreal, one son, Johnny Galindo, one brother, Ramon Barrgan Sr. as well as sisters Lucy Anaya, Sylvia Jimenez and Paula Sanchez Gander.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral home. Funeral mass will be held the following day Friday, March, 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 10:00 am
A special thank you from the family to Interim Hospice and staff and an extra special thank you to Stephanie Pucke for her care and kindness.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 19, 2020