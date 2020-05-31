CORPUS CHRISTI - It is with profound heartache and sorrow that we announce that Adon Mansanales, 75 years of age lost his battle with cancer on May 21, 2020 at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Surrounded by his family, he passed peacefully joining his daughter Valerie in heaven.



Adon was born in Runge, Texas August 15, 1944 to Victor and Jesusa Mansanales. The family later moved to Abernathy, Texas where he was raised and attended school.



On November 7, 1961 he joined the US Army spending most of his military career in Germany. He was discharged on October 27, 1964. On New Years' Eve 1964 while attending a New Years' Eve Dance he met Sylvia Aguirre. He asked her to dance and she said yes. Two years later in 1966 they were married. This past February they were married 54 years. They had three children, Mylissa Center (Michael), Valerie Rios (Jr.), and Nick Mansanales (Misty). Valerie preceded him in death in 2003. Being of strong faith, Adon knew she would be waiting for him with open arms and her big smile. Also preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Ray and sisters Eloisa and Janie.



Adon enjoyed riding his Harley with his biker friends and the camaraderie experienced in that community. One of his favorite rides was the High Bridge 750. There were many weekends when he and Sylvia would ride to the hill country by themselves or to Big Bend with friends. One of their most memorable trips was a nine-day trip to the Natchez Trace in Tennessee.



Adon was Grandpa to grandchildren SSG Christopher Mansanales (Veronica) of San Antonio, Blayne Center- Phillips (Blake) of Corpus Christi, Rhiannon Mansanales of Houston, Victoria and Isabella Rios from Austin. Great grandchildren are Cruz and Gabryella Mansanales of Corpus Christi, Bradley Phillips of Corpus Christi and Christian Mansanales of San Antonio.



Adon taught all his children and grandchildren the "5 H's". Happiness, Honesty, Hard Work, Humility and Honor. These he taught by example! To his children there was nothing "Dad" or "Grandpa" couldn't do, fix or solve. He is our Hero!



Visitation will begin at 5pm, Thursday June 4th, 2020 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home Chapel at 601 N. Alleghaney in Odessa.



The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7p.m.



Funeral Mass will be at 10am, Friday June 5th, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 612 E. 18th St. Due to COVID restriction services are for immediate family only.



Those We Love Don't Go Away,



They Walk Beside



Us Every Day.



Unseen, Unheard



But Always Near,



Still Loved, Still Missed



And Very Dear.



(unknown)



