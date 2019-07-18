Odessa American Obituaries
|
Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Vision Church Ministries
Odessa, TX
Al Craig Nealy


1983 - 2019
Al Craig Nealy Obituary
ODESSA - Al Craig Nealy entered God's Kingdom on Friday, July 12, 2019 with his sister Patricia Nealy.

He was reunited in Heaven with his loving mother and father, Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF

Nealy.

Left to cherish his memories are his siblings Marvin (Vivian) Nealy, Shirley (Curtis) Arnold, Pamela

(Michael) Fray, Sandra (Byron) Jones, Patricia Nealy (deceased), and a host of nieces,

nephews, great nieces and nephews, family and dear friends.

Al Nealy was born on August 15, 1956 to parents Maurine Hoyle-Nealy and BF Nealy, in

Cameron, TX. He lived in Odessa, TX for the majority of his life and was a graduate of Ector

High School. Al retired from Odessa ISD after more than 20 years. He loved horses,

photography and collecting coins and antiques. Al loved his family deeply did all that he

could to ensure their happiness. He made an impact on the lives of each and every person

he knew and was loved by so many.

Our dear brother has been a blessing to us all and we are comforted in knowing that he is

resting in God's hands. He will be truly and deeply missed by all.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July the 18th from 5pm-9pm at Frank Wilson Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July the 19th at 10am at Living Vision Church Ministries in Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on July 18, 2019
