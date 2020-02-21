|
BURLESON, TEXAS - Long-time revered head football coach, athletic director, and Monahans native R. Alan Cherry was welcomed home by Heaven's Host following a long illness, on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was 60 years old. Alan, or "Coach" as he was fondly referred to, ended a brilliant coaching career when his life was turned upside down by a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. At the end stages of this disease, Alan peacefully breathed his final breath.. Alan was a sought-after coach throughout his almost 30-year career, during which he worked at Seminole ISD, McCamey ISD, Hart ISD, Hamlin ISD, Bay City ISD, and Harlingen ISD. He also was consistently invited to make presentations at coaching clinics throughout the country. Alan was much beloved by his football players, coaching staffs, colleagues, and parents. He has been venerated by numerous individuals from whom he has been widely acclaimed as a strong man of Godly integrity, as a passionate competitor, as a role model and mentor, as a true friend for life and, as an extraordinary professional. Coach Cherry was honored as "Coach of the Year" in several school districts, and by the chambers of commerce for high achievements. Coach Cherry's football teams always played with a lot of heart and won playoff berths and honors even as come-from-behind underdogs. Coach had an uncanny ability to make people believe in themselves as champions and to strive higher, in sports and in life. Several superintendents praised Coach Cherry for his keen acuity in placing players in key positions to be highly productive. Coach Cherry was also successful at building team consensus. Coach Alan Cherry was broadly referred to as a West Texas Legend following an almost three decades as a Coach and Athletic Director. Coach Cherry was a perennial powerhouse in state football playoffs, including an appearance in the Class 4-A State Football Championship while serving as Athletic Director & Head Football Coach at Bay City, Texas. Alan was born April 8, 1959, in alameda, Texas, to parents Joe and Mary Lou Cherry of Monahans, Texas. Alan's death was more keenly felt by the family since his beloved Mother Mrs. Mary Lou Cherry passed away less than a year ago. He attended schools in the Monahans ISD and was an outstanding athlete in all sports throughout high school. Alan achieved All-American track honors while at Angelo State University (San Angelo, Texas), and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Science. Alan is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Arana) Cherry, his Daughter Lauren Marie, and Grandson Brock Alan Cherry, all of Burleson, Texas. He is also survived by his father, Joe Cherry of Monahans, a Daughter, Jami Ray Ellison, of Dallas; his Brother Joel Cherry (Alice); many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. Alan's Family invites you to consider donating to the Coach Cherry Foundation, in lieu of flowers. The Fund's website is www.coachcherryalzfoundation.com. Funds will be designated by an Advisory Committee to recipients who pursuing careers in coaching, education, and life scholarship purposes. The Foundation will be designated as a 501c(3). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, Texas. The Cherry Family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Kelly Nichols of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Homes in McCamey and Crane, Texas, for his generous assistance. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Monahans, Texas with Arthur Rodriguez officiating, burial will follow at Monahans Memorial Cemetery. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 21, 2020