ODESSA - Albert Carrasco Jr., 38, of Odessa, died Monday, August 17, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



