1/1
Albert "Fat Albert" Price Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Albert (Fat Albert) Price, age 71, passed away September 10, 2020 in Odessa, TX. He was born October 27, 1948 in Lamesa, Texas to the late Albert and Hattie Price.

Albert attended public school there and later in his life he became his own boss with the opening of his own record shop. Albert had a passion for music he would ride the town music loud, dressed to impress and car clean. He loved to plant and, as most know at his apartment, had trees and vegetables that he planted himself; he just enjoyed his yard. Albert also loved sports! You could call him on game days and that would be all you hear in the background. He enjoyed his family and friends and enjoyed his life.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Katrina Shaw and special nephew, Quincy Price; siblings, Roy Price, Ella Mae, Dora Mae and Gladys Mae.

Albert is survived by his son, Demetric Price and Albert "Tinky" Gary and David Shaw; special nephews, Allen Price and LaPharoah Spain; special nieces, Ola Mae Dobbins and Barbara Johnson; grandchildren, Ashley Haven, D'Oshanae Shaw, David Shaw III and Daveyon Shaw and a host of great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 10am-5pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 10a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Darren Willis officiating.

Floral arrangements, cards, etc. may be sent to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.

Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery and Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
10:00 AM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved