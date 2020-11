ODESSA, TEXAS - Alec Michael Del Bosque, 18, of Odessa, Texas, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am Friday November 13, 2020, at Hope Alive Church 305 E. 19th St. Od Tx. Burial to follow at Ector County Cemetery the Rosehill Section Pastors: Albert Flores and Cliff DeArmond is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, Texas.



