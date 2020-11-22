ODESSA - Alec Michael Del Bosque, 18, of Odessa entered the gates of Heaven on November 1, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Alec was born on August 6, 2002. He was loved profoundly by his parents Michelle Martinez Del Bosque and Jaime 'JJ' Del Bosque.Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00 pm; Thursday November 12, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm at Victory Life Church.A Prayer Service was held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Hope Alive Church.Celebration of Life was held on November 13, 2020at Hope Alive with Pastor Albert Flores Officiating.,Burial was held at Ector County Cemetery Rosehill Section.Alec was the center of his mother's life. He was the first-born son, grandson, great-grandson, and great-great grandson of a family that loved him unconditionally. He was an amazing athlete that excelled in all sports. He played football, baseball, basketball and ran track during his childhood and teenage years. Alec loved to travel, create music, and was known for his style. He knew exactly what looked and felt good and was camera ready. Alec had hopes and dreams to become a business mogul of music, fashion, and a self-care line.Alec had a kind and gentle heart full of love for his parents and his little sister, Makaylee Del Bosque. Alec was thoughtful, empathetic, and full of life. He was always willing to share his blessings with others. An example of his servanthood started at an early age when Alec was just 8 years old. He asked his mother to stop the car when he saw a man struggling in a wheelchair so he could push the man to his destination while his mother followed. His acts of kindness continued through his teen years and he did not hesitate to put others before himself. Recently, friends shared the story of Alec feeding the homeless in South Odessa and saving stray animals from the side of the road. His contribution on this Earth was to care for and love others. Alec made sure to take his best friends on as many family vacations as possible. His love for his South Odessa community continues through the countless stories of Alec's faith in God, family, and friends.Alec is preceded in death by paternal uncle Jesse Jasso Jr.; maternal uncle Jason "Pelon" Perez; maternal grandfather Larry Martinez and great-grandfather Lorenzo Martinez; maternal great-grandfather Gonzalo "Lefty" Porras, maternal great-great grandparents Maria and Manuel "Chito" Espinoza; and paternal great-grandfather Juan "Papo" Jasso.Alec is survived by his parents, Michelle and 'JJ' Del Bosque; sister, Makaylee Del Bosque; of Odessa his maternal grandmother, Anna Rodriquez (Jaime Gomez) of Houston; paternal grandparents, Sandra and Jesse Jasso of Odessa; maternal great-grandmothers, Olga Magee of Odessa and Clara Martinez of El Paso; paternal great-grandparents Gilbert and Lillie Del Bosque and Esther "Mina" Olivas Jasso of Odessa; Maternal aunts Gina Estrada (Daniel Aguilar) of Odessa, Briana Perez of Austin; Briana Armendariz (Chente) of El Paso, TX; Maternal uncles Larry Martinez of Pocahontas AR; James Perez of Midland, TX; paternal uncle Jordan Jasso of Odessa. First cousins, Haven Hernandez, Gian and Golden Lei Aguilar, Isaiah Williams, Jadon and Julian Jasso, among a host cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.The family of Alec Michael Del Bosque wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to family, friends and members of a community who has extended an extraordinary amount of emotional, spiritual, and financial support during this most challenging time. We are forever thankful to Pastor Albert Flores with Victory Christian Fellowship and Pastor Cliff DeArmond of Hope Alive Church for the heartfelt prayers.Alec will be laid to rest at RoseHill Cemetery and will be lead in procession by his cousins and close friends. #JusticeForAlec