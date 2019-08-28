|
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - Alejandro "Alex" Hernandez Rodriguez, 87, of Odessa, Texas, died Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 at his home in Brownsville surrounded by his family after a courageous battle against lymphoma.
Alex was born June 14, 1932 in Palmillas, Tamaulipas, Mexico to his parents Mateo Rodriguez Saldana and Carmen Hernandez and christened Dionicio Rodriguez Hernandez. Growing up, he was known as "Nicho" and he experienced an idyllic outdoor childhood learning to farm and tend animals. This instilled in him a lifelong desire to return to his childhood home. Inclined to adventure and hard work, he left home at the age of 16 to attempt a living in the United States. Alex spent his late teens in the fields of the Rio Grande Valley and his early 20's in the Dallas Ft. Worth area. It was there where he worked in construction, learned the paint and drywall business and served in the Army Reserves. Alex met his wife in Parral, Chihuahua and they were married in 1958. His painting experience led him to Ft. Stockton, Texas where he worked in the surrounding West Texas area eventually settling in Odessa, Texas where he and Concepcion would raise their family and establish their business, Rodriguez Drywall and Paint Co., Inc.
With hard work and careful administration, the business flourished beyond anything they ever imagined. The success of the company allowed both Alex and Conchita to not only provide for their children, but also to give generously to their parents and siblings as well as support many nieces and nephews in times of need as well as in pursuit of their dreams. Always known for his dedication to family and hard work, Alex was always cheerful, grateful and aware of his countless blessings which he in turn gave freely to others. The life he and his wife created was the fulfillment of the great American dream.
His passing from this earth was preceded by his wife, Concepcion "Conchita" Nevarez Rodriguez, eldest son, Roberto Rodriguez and brother, Lucio Rodriguez Hernandez. Alex is survived by three siblings: Julian Rodriguez Hernandez, Albina Rodriguez Hernandez, Ventura Rodriguez Hernandez; his children: Carmen Patricia Rodriguez Peterson, Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr., Claudio Alonso Rodriguez and Abel Rodriguez; seven grandchildren: Crystal, Mary, Madeline, Gable, Sophia, Daniel and Andrea; three great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews of his own as well as his wife.
Alejandro will be buried in his beloved hometown, Palmillas, on Thursday, August 29. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his honor to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - https://bit.ly/2PbOxA7
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2019