Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Alejandro "Alex" Trevino

Alejandro "Alex" Trevino Obituary
LUBBOCK - Alejandro "Alex" Trevino, age 16, of Odessa, Texas passed away April 23, 2020 at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Graveside Services will be for immediate family only at 10 AM, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Gabriel Chavez officiating. For extended family and friends unable to attend the graveside, there will be a Live Stream available at the time of service on Alex's obituary page at www.sunsetodessa.com. The service will also be broadcast via radio from FM Channel 104.9. Alex was born in Odessa, Texas on May 22, 2003 to Alex Trevino and Peghiel Ruiz. He was educated at Gonzales Elementary, Ector Jr High, and New Tech. Alex was a member of the Permian Golf Team, Odessa Country Club, and the Word of God Ministries. Alex loved his family and playing golf. He was such a kind and sweet person. Alex always had faith in his God and served as a Christian. Alex is survived by his dad Alex Trevino, mom Peghiel Madai Ruiz, sister Gabriella Trevino, sister Alexis Trevino, brother-in-law Bryan Altamirano, grandmother Maria Trevino, cousin Jeremiah Trevino, aunt Lisa Resendiz, aunt Susan Trevino and numerous other family members. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020
