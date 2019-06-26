ODESSA, TX - Alejo Carrasco Gonzalez, age 84, of Odessa passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born Tuesday, July 17, 1934 in Ojinaga Chihuahua, MX to Francisco and Lucia Gonzalez.



Alejo loved his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and all of his family dearly. He owned and operated Gonzalez Dump Services for many years. He loved his family ranch and enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting. He was an amateur treasure hunter.



Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife: Librada Villesca Gonzalez; son: Francisco "Frank" Gonzales and wife Stacy; brothers: Leon and Juan de la Cruz Gonzalez; sisters: Margarita Chavez, Tela Urias, Maria Aparicio and Teresa Gonzalez; grandchildren: Alejo "Alex", Zoe, Xen and Francisco "Frankie" Gonzalez, Jr.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Maria de Jesus Venegas, Luz Salazar, Manuela Gonzalez and Monica Hernandez.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Odessa, TX. Graveside services will be at 2:00 Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Denver City Memorial Park in Denver City, Texas.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary