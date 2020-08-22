ODESSA - Alesia Renee Lowe, 59, of Odessa, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born October 7, 1960 in Odessa to the late Shirley (Stroud) and Roger Gulley.She married Stanley Lowe on May 20, 1983. She owned a beauty salon and was a very talented hair stylist and platform artist. Alesia truly enjoyed her clients. She loved to sing, all animals, traveling and anything to do with the ocean. But taking care of her family was the true love of her life.Alesia is survived by her husband, Stanley Lowe of Odessa; son, Marshall Lowe of Odessa; daughter, Casey Eilers and husband Caleb of Odessa; brother, Todd Gulley of Bakersfield, CA; sister, Beckey Gulley of Mt. Holly, NC; and two grandchildren, Dustin Eilers and Corey Eilers.She is preceded in death by her parents.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors with Pastor Mike Bartlett officiating.