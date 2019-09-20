|
TOMBALL, TX - Alexander Lamar "AL" Casparis, Sr.
Born on the Family Ranch in Bandera County, Texas, on May 9, 1926.
Passed away in the Family Home in Tomball, Texas on September 16, 2019.
Al was a humble man who led a life of service to his God, his church, his mother and ultimately his wife, family and friends. His youth was split between Odessa and the Family Ranch, where he became an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman, a passion he passed on to his son. He worked at his mother's school store, played football and marched in the band before graduating from Odessa High School. While attending John Tarleton College (Tarleton State University) he met his future wife, Marjorie Nell Cain, at the USO beginning a lifelong journey lasting over 75 years!
Following his Navy service on the USS Bunker Hill in World War II, he and Nell returned to Odessa where he was a mechanic with Phillips Petroleum Company for over 30 years. He designed and built their home in Odessa and settled into a life of giving. His strong belief in helping others led him to many years of faithful service in the Order of the Eastern Star, dedication to the Masonic Lodge and brotherhood as a 32nd Degree Mason, and supportive of his church serving as a Deacon at First Baptist Church Odessa, all while raising their son, Lamar. AL and Nell subsequently moved to Tomball, Texas where they continued serving in the community through their work in the Eastern Star, the Masonic Lodge, First Baptist Church and the Chamber of Commerce. Without calling attention to himself, he quietly touched the lives of many as a faithful servant.
AL is survived by his wife, Marjorie Nell Casparis, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Bryon McWilliams officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 20, 2019