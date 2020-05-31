ODESSA TEXAS - Alexander Rey Spencer (Alex), 50, of Odessa passed away on May 24, 2020.



Alex was born in Odessa, TX on September 16, 1969 to the late Gloria Spencer and Arturo Spencer. He graduated from Odessa High School where he was avidly involved in sports. He married Laura Montalvo on December 7, 1996, they were married for 23 years.



Alex was a fun loving and very popular He had an awesome sense of humor and just enjoyed making people laugh. He loved to talk sports at length as well as play them. He played football and baseball in high school and continued playing softball for years with local teams after graduating high school. He was also a huge fan of golf, and he played as often as he could. Another passion of his was the rock band, Motley Crue. If you knew Alex you knew he loved the Crue, and he attended many rock concerts in his lifetime.



Alex is survived by his spouse, Laura, stepdaughter, Hannah Chavez, sons; Brian Spencer and Jaron Spencer, daughters; Kaitlin Spencer and Jenna Spencer, father Arturo Spencer, Sisters; Mobina Diaz and Mortisha Zamudio, grandfather, Pascual Munoz, and many nieces and nephews that will miss him greatly.



Alex is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Spencer, grandmothers; Rosalina Spencer and Alicia Munoz, Grandfather Alejandro Spencer and his cousin Paul Guerrero.



Rosary is scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7 PM at St. Elizabeth, Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 AM at St Elizabeth. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9am at Ector County Cemetery, Peaceful Garden.



