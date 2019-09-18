Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Lara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo Lara


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfredo Lara Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - Alfredo O. Lara, 80, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born to Jose Uranaga Lara and Gertrudes Olivas in Big Spring, Texas on May 22, 1939.

Alfredo was an avid golfer. He worked most of his life in the area as a contractor/remodeling business. His most proud achievement was overseeing construction of the golf course in the Resort of Lajitas from 2000-2003.

Mr. Lara passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth (Pacheco) Lara; son, Alfred I. Lara; daughters, Judith Lara Lopez and Debbie Rios; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alfredo is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Cadena, Anita Galindo, and Gloria Nabarrette, all of Odessa; and brother, Daniel O. Lara of New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Joe O. Lara, Jr., Willie Lara, Freddie Lara, Lupe Gonzales, and Annabell Navarro.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Odessa Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Odessa Funeral Home chapel followed by interment in the Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfredo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odessa Funeral Home
Download Now