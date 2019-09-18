|
|
ODESSA, TEXAS - Alfredo O. Lara, 80, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born to Jose Uranaga Lara and Gertrudes Olivas in Big Spring, Texas on May 22, 1939.
Alfredo was an avid golfer. He worked most of his life in the area as a contractor/remodeling business. His most proud achievement was overseeing construction of the golf course in the Resort of Lajitas from 2000-2003.
Mr. Lara passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth (Pacheco) Lara; son, Alfred I. Lara; daughters, Judith Lara Lopez and Debbie Rios; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alfredo is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Cadena, Anita Galindo, and Gloria Nabarrette, all of Odessa; and brother, Daniel O. Lara of New Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Joe O. Lara, Jr., Willie Lara, Freddie Lara, Lupe Gonzales, and Annabell Navarro.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Odessa Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Odessa Funeral Home chapel followed by interment in the Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019