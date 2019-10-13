Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jane Jenkins


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jane Jenkins Obituary
ODESSA - Alice Jane Jenkins, age 11, of Odessa TX, passed away on October 7, 2019, in Odessa TX.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Bremerman of The Table, officiating.

Alice Jane Jenkins was born at Odessa Regional Medical Center to Ashley Alley and Micah Jenkins on June 25, 2008 at 1:16 PM. She went to school at LBJ in Odessa TX. She loved to play with her ball and be with her brother and family.

Alice Jane is preceded in death by her great grandfathers, Walter Edgar Alley and Arthur Bryant Cohan.

Alice Jane is survived by her little brothers, Sir Walter Bryant and Oliver David; her mommy Ashley Alley and her daddy Micah Jenkins; grandparents, Robert and Caren Alley and Robert and Jennifer Bremerman; aunts, Cassandra and Allison Alley; aunt and uncle Devon and Olivia Carpenter and their daughter, Allie Mae; uncles, Kaden and Kohl Bremerman; great grandparents, Mazie Alley and Barbara Cohan, great grandparents, Randy and Denise Rives.

The family of Alice Jane Jenkins wish to extend our sincere thanks to the team of Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital, the entire team at UMC Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and John and Carol Bushman, Ed Lasater, Barry Marks, Venia Yelley and the entire ICA Family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now