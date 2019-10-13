|
ODESSA - Alice Jane Jenkins, age 11, of Odessa TX, passed away on October 7, 2019, in Odessa TX.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Bremerman of The Table, officiating.
Alice Jane Jenkins was born at Odessa Regional Medical Center to Ashley Alley and Micah Jenkins on June 25, 2008 at 1:16 PM. She went to school at LBJ in Odessa TX. She loved to play with her ball and be with her brother and family.
Alice Jane is preceded in death by her great grandfathers, Walter Edgar Alley and Arthur Bryant Cohan.
Alice Jane is survived by her little brothers, Sir Walter Bryant and Oliver David; her mommy Ashley Alley and her daddy Micah Jenkins; grandparents, Robert and Caren Alley and Robert and Jennifer Bremerman; aunts, Cassandra and Allison Alley; aunt and uncle Devon and Olivia Carpenter and their daughter, Allie Mae; uncles, Kaden and Kohl Bremerman; great grandparents, Mazie Alley and Barbara Cohan, great grandparents, Randy and Denise Rives.
The family of Alice Jane Jenkins wish to extend our sincere thanks to the team of Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital, the entire team at UMC Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and John and Carol Bushman, Ed Lasater, Barry Marks, Venia Yelley and the entire ICA Family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019