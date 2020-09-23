ODESSA - Alice Marie Cartwright, 97 years of age, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Lynn Money of Sherwood Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Hydro Masonic Cemetery in Hydro, Oklahoma. Alice Marie Cartwright was born in Durham, Oklahoma to Robert Adolph Manhart and Essie Elzina Manhart on May 10, 1923. She went to school at Durham Elementary and Durham High School. Alice attended and graduated from Cosmetology College in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. She worked as a beautician during the years of World War II. Alice married Everett Dean Cartwright on December 8, 1945 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma upon his return from fighting overseas. She was involved in many good works at Sherwood Church of Christ. She enjoyed teaching the 4th grade Sunday School there for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and caring for her family. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Lillie Quinn; and one brother, Robert Manhart, Jr. Alice is survived by 2 daughters and their husbands, Ramona Grace and Terry Lee Bishop, Patti Ladean and Ross Edward Young; one sister, Eva Stewart; three grandsons, Edward Carter Young, Everett Curtiss Young, and Patrick Taylor Young; and two great grandchildren, Brody Arthur Young and Charlotte Marie Young. The family of Alice wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Orchard Park of the Permian. She received loving care and attention at this facility which is very appreciated by her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.