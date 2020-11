Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Alma Joyce "Mamaw" Pace, 69, of Odessa, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Odessa. Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Wednesday December 2, 2020, at Odessa First Assembly Church. Arrangements are by ACRES WEST FUNERAL CHAPEL of Odessa.



