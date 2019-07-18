JAL, NM - Alonso Hernandez Nieto, 19 years of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Jal, NM.



Visitation will be held 9am to 9pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 with a Rosary at 7pm at Martinez Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Bonilla officiating. Cremation will follow. Arrangements are under Martinez Funeral Home.



Alonso was born in Odessa, Texas on August 13, 1999 to Magaly Nieto and Alonso Morales Hernandez. He graduated from Odessa High School in 2018. He worked for INA - New Era Electrical & Instrumentation as an Electrical Apprentice. Alonso was a shy gentleman with a big and giving heart. He had the patience and intelligence to fix any electrical device and to be a problem solver. He enjoyed football, outdoors and videos.



Alonso is preceded by his paternal grandparents; Samuel and Ignacia Morales Hernandez.



Alonso leaves to cherish his loving memory to his mother; Magaly Nieto, father; Alonso M. Hernandez and wife Carmen, sisters; Olivia Carreon Nieto, Paris Hernandez, Lluvia Hernandez and Stephanie Hernandez, maternal grandparents; Teresa B. Nieto and Jose Antonio Nieto, uncles; Jose (Guadalupe) Nieto, Miguel (Nadia) Nieto, Javier Nieto, Vicky Nieto, Jesus Nieto, Antonio Nieto, Josue Nieto and 6 paternal aunts and uncles, 13 maternal cousins and numerous friends that will miss his bashful smile.



Pallbearers will be: Samuel Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, Christian Hernandez, Luis Nieto, Jonathan Nieto, Miguel Nieto, Armando Nieto and Dylan Sandoval Published in Odessa American on July 18, 2019