ODESSA - Alva Michael "Mike" Neal, age 65, of Odessa, TX passed away on October 14, 2019 in Odessa Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Pastor Mark Kirby, Pastor Clydel Chapman, and Ron Krause will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Michael was born in Scottsbluff, NE on February 18, 1954 to "Buck" and Nancy Neal. He married Mary Margaret Neal on December 29, 1997. He graduated from Melbeta High School. He worked as a welder/mechanic for A.C.T.s for many years.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Alva Leroy and Nancy Neal and his sister, Cindy Robinson.
Michael is survived by his wife Margaret, his children, his grandchildren, and his great granddaughter.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Medical Center Hospital for their great care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019