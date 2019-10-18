Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Michael "Mike" Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alva Michael "Mike" Neal Obituary
ODESSA - Alva Michael "Mike" Neal, age 65, of Odessa, TX passed away on October 14, 2019 in Odessa Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Pastor Mark Kirby, Pastor Clydel Chapman, and Ron Krause will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Michael was born in Scottsbluff, NE on February 18, 1954 to "Buck" and Nancy Neal. He married Mary Margaret Neal on December 29, 1997. He graduated from Melbeta High School. He worked as a welder/mechanic for A.C.T.s for many years.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Alva Leroy and Nancy Neal and his sister, Cindy Robinson.

Michael is survived by his wife Margaret, his children, his grandchildren, and his great granddaughter.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Medical Center Hospital for their great care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www. sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now