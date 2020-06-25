MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS - Alvin Leo Jones, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, Texas passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 92 years of age. He was born on July 21, 1927 in The Negley Community of Red River County, the only son of Alvin Leo Sr. and Fannie Lee Thomas Jones.



When he was a child his father died, Fannie Lee, a widowed mother, trying to raise and provide for her mischievous son, moved to Clarksville, Texas to work at the sewing factory. There she met and married his stepdad, Rev. H.T. Eudy, also a widower. From this marriage Alvin received two step-brothers, and four step-sisters. Alvin's parents and siblings all proceeded him in death.



After completing High School in Cuthand, Texas Alvin entered the Army. During World War 2 he proudly served in Washington D.C. as Honor Guard under the leadership of President Truman. Alvin returned to Cuthand after leaving the military. He used his GI Bill to attend MechanicSchool in Talco, Texas.



January 21, 1950 Alvin married Johnnie Loyce Bivins and moved to Cuthand, Texas where they bought their first home and started a family.



On March 5, 1952 Alvin and Johnnie moved to Midland, Texas to work in the oil industry and raise their family. In 1955 Alvin accepted Jesus Christ and dedicated his life to spreading his love of the Lord to others. He was a Deacon in Free Will Baptist Church Ministries in Texas and around the world. He was very activeworking in missions, teen, youth, and college ministries, donating his time and money to support building churches, orphanages and schools. He also helped in building and supporting ministries of Missionary Baptist, Independent Fundamental Baptist and Methodist Churches. His legacy of love for the Lord still carries on in the service of his children and grandchildren as they strive to share the love of Christ in the ministries they serve in.



In 1958 Alvin went to work at Frost Bakery and Furr's out of Odessa, Texas. After more than 30 years there he retired as Shipping Supervisor to spend his retirement years doing things he enjoyed. He did odd jobs, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family. Hosting activities for his church family also brought him lots of pleasure. He will always be remembered for his serving heart.



Alvin Leo is survived by his wife Johnnie Loyce Bivins Jones of 70 years; his children, Alvin Lynn and Debra Jones of Eldorado, Texas, Stanley Earl and Lois Jones of Odessa, Texas, and Barbara Genice and Darrel Martin of Mount Pleasant, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Martin, Charlotte Dameron, Cheryl Caraway, Cynthia Brown, Gary Lynn Jones, Christopher Lee Jones, Alissa Liesgang, Ryan Lewis Jones, Justin Earl Jones, Billy Wayne Holder, Marla Whitten and Brenda Leaton; great-granchildren, Michael and Gabriel Dameron, Elyse, Daniel, Hannah, Adam and Andrew Martin, Chyler and Callie Caraway, Arabella, Trinity, and Cadance Brown, Colton, Tripp, Crew and Case Jones, Averi Sheehan, Cooper and Brody Popejoy, Layla Leigh Jones, Hunter Green, Hadley and Haden Liesgang, Billy Gray Holder, and Tanzi Parker; great-great-grandchildren, Kirby Blaze Holder, Randi Ann Parker, and Ivy Grace White; three great-grand babies preceded Alvin in death, Raxton Jones, Quinn and Presley Brown.



