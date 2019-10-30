Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Alvino Herrara Garcia Sr.


1947 - 2019
Alvino Herrara Garcia Sr. Obituary
MIDLAND - Alvino Herrara Garcia, Sr., 72, of Midland, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. October 31, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 30, 2019
