|
|
CRANE - Amanda (Mimi) Lee Berry Wilkinson died peacefully in her home on October 26, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1929, in El Paso, Texas to Logan Luke and Josephine Louise Berry. After graduating from Fort Hancock High School in 1946, Mimi attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1950. The summer before starting her teaching career in El Paso, Mimi met the love of her life, Fred T. Wilkinson, in her mother's home in McNary, Texas, and they married on June 5, 1951. In 1952, their first daughter was born while they lived in Sierra Blanca, Texas. In 1954, the family moved to Crane, and their second daughter was born in 1956.
Mimi was a doting mother and grandmother, and also a devoted teacher and a good friend to many. She enjoyed hosting events for her friends and family. After both of her daughters had started to school, Mimi continued her teaching career in Crane and taught for over 20 years. Mimi was loved by many of her students, and highly respected by her co-workers. After Mimi retired from teaching, she and Fred moved to Odessa where she bought three rundown coin operated laundromats, and with her ingenuity and hard work overhauled them, thus providing a clean and pleasant place for local residents to do their laundry. Mimi also started and ran a restaurant in Crane for a year.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, Logan Luke Berry and Josephine Louise Klipple Berry, and her brothers Charles Gayle Berry and Logan Lynn and his wife Frances Berry. She is survived by her two daughters, Virginia Gayle Clark of Reno, Nevada and Lois Anne and husband Clint Bell of Crane, Texas; sister-in-law, Cherri Berry of Albuquerque, New Mexico, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews and their families.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be held on November 3, 2019 at Crane Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by Fred, her husband of sixty-four years.
Memorials can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church in Odessa, Texas or the First United Methodist Church in Crane, Texas.
Please visit frankwwilson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2019