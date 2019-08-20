|
ODESSA - Amelia Meras Valerio, age 62, of Odessa, passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Friday, August 16, 2019. She began her earthly journey in Ft. Stockton, TX on September 3, 1956, born to the late Pedro Porras Meras and Eva (Fuentes) Meras. She was a homemaker and also worked as a housekeeper for many years.
Amelia was a great mother, "Mama," sister, and aunt who loved purple. She enjoyed shopping, watching game shows and late night movies, and was a fan of Hallmark and Lifetime movies in particular. Quiet and soft spoken, she was a perfectionist in every way. She could be shy, but loved her family fiercely, especially her grandkids. She loved going to Gordo's football and basketball games.
Amelia is survived by her daughter: Vera Valerio of Odessa; her siblings: Ramon Meras and wife Carmen of Odessa, Elda Montes of Midland, and Abel Meras and wife Maria of Odessa; her beloved grandchildren: Kyana and Kwame McCoy; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Pedro and Eva Meras and two brothers: Pedro and Jose Meras.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa, officiated by Father Fernando Bonilla. Interment follows at Saragosa Cemetery in Saragosa, TX.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 20, 2019