ODESSA - Andrea Melendez, age 94, of Odessa, passed away May 9, 2019 in Odessa.



Mama Andrea was born in Marfa, Texas to Juan Magallanez and Paula Dominguez on May 14th, 1924. She married Eduardo Melendez Sr. on March 24, 1941 in Marfa, Texas. She worked as a nurse's aide and transportation at Medical Center Hospital for 22 years. She loved jewelry, clothes, knitting, traveling, sweets and any time she got to spend with all her family. Her life was devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus of Nazareth.



Rosary will be read at 7:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel.



Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, officiated by Father Chavez. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.



Andrea is preceded in death by her mother and father, Juan Magallanez and Paula Dominguez, her husband, Eduardo Melendez Sr., her sons Eduardo Melendez Jr. and Jonell Melendez Sr., her sisters, Viola Alvarez, Alicia Fernandez, Maria Elena Mata, and her brothers, Johnny Orona Sr. and Freddy Orona Sr.



Andrea is survived by her daughters Mary Jane Melendez and Viola Melendez (Juan Castillo), she also raised a granddaughter, Aurora (Ray) Chavez. As well as her sister Cruz Orona and her brother Dino (Connie) Orona. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Ross (Michelle) Sturgeon, Mylo (Anabel) Spencer, Rebecca Melendez, Jonell Melendez Jr., Sandy Melendez, Hazel Fuentes, Eduardo Melendez lll, Jesse James Melendez, Jennifer Sturgeon Leija, Chris (Mary) Melendez, Orlando (Mary) Spencer, and Nadia (Matthew) Thompson. She is also survived by 30 great-grandchildren, 54 great-great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Mylo Spencer, Jeremy Ross Sturgeon, Jonell Melendez Jr., Eduardo Melendez lll, Chris Melendez, and Orlando Spencer.



The Melendez family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Buena Vida Nursing Home Staff for their utmost care, Hospice of West Texas, and her sister in-law Connie Orona for taking time every week to do Mama's hair.



