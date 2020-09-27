Andrew Nading

ODESSA - One of God's brightest star took his place in the sky on September 19, 2020. Andrew Jakob Nading's light first touched our lives on June 15, 2001. To meet Andrew was to meet a new friend, a friend for life. He lived to love, to laugh and to bring joy to every person that he came across. Our 'Wero' was life personified.Andrew graduated from Odessa High School in June 2019. He had plans to pursue a degree and career in Sports Medicine. Whether he was hanging with his friends, working with his Grandpa or spending time by the lake with his family, Andrew was smiling and laughing. He always wanted the people around him to have joy, to be cared for and to feel loved.He is preceded in death by his cousins Bevanie Wade & Gloria Marie Alvarez and his Tio Lewis Martinez. He is survived by his parents, Wade and Erika Nading, brothers Christen Nading and Nicholas Nading, Godbrother Marco Martinez, Godsisters Kloe Martinez & Karolina Ramirez, Grandparents Armando & Cruz Martinez all of Odessa, as well as Grandmother Celia Hollon of Abilene. He had a plethora of uncles, aunts and cousins that loved and cherished him.While we grieve the loss of his bright light, we rejoice in Andrew getting to reunite with Jesus in heaven. His family will forever be grateful for every person that loved our Andrew.For you formed my inward parts: you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works: my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your books were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them. Psalms 139:13-16Family and friends may attend viewing on Monday, September 28, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am - 9:00 pm at Odessa Funeral Home located at 1700 N. Jackson Ave, Odessa, TX. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm at First United Pentecostal Church located at 1700 N. Texas Ave, Odessa, TX, officiated by Pastor Terry Pugh. Burial will follow in the Ector County Cemetery.Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to Ben Luna's Medical Expenses GoFundMe account.