MIDLAND - Andrew Leos Ramirez, age 57, of Odessa, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, January 1, 1963 in Seminole, TX to Juan and Josefina (Leos) Ramirez. Andrew married Angie McGuire on March 1, 1985 in Odessa, TX and they shared 35 wonderful years together. He was a hard working man and worked for Concho Resources for 12 years in Midland, TX.
Andrew was an amazing and devoted husband, dad and Pops. He was very supportive and so proud of his children as his boys meant the world to him. Andrew devoted his life to his beautiful family and was selfless and dedicated in every way to supporting them. In his free time, Andrew enjoyed being creative and could make or build anything.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Angie Ramirez; sons: Andrew Ramirez and wife Lisa and Cody Ramirez; father: Juan Ramirez and mother: Josefina Ramirez; brothers: Jacky Ramirez, Juan Ramirez Jr. and Nathan Ramirez; sister: Mary Jane Ramirez; grandchildren: Julissa Ramirez, Ellie Ramirez, Mikayla Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez and Eli Ramirez and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Rosary with Mass to follow at 10:00 am, Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
